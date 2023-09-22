Friday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (94-58) and the San Francisco Giants (76-77) matching up at Dodger Stadium (on September 22) at 10:10 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-3 victory for the Dodgers.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Dodgers will send Caleb Ferguson (7-3) to the mound, while Sean Manaea (6-6) will answer the bell for the Giants.

Dodgers vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, September 22, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

Dodgers vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 6, Giants 3.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Giants

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 5-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

The Dodgers have entered the game as favorites 124 times this season and won 78, or 62.9%, of those games.

Los Angeles has a record of 35-20 in games when bookmakers favor them by at least -165 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 62.3%.

Los Angeles has scored the second-most runs in the majors this season with 858.

The Dodgers have the 14th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.13).

Giants Performance Insights

Over their last 10 contests, the Giants were named underdogs twice and lost each contest.

In its previous 10 matchups with a total posted by sportsbooks, San Francisco and its foes are 6-3-1 when it comes to hitting the over.

The Giants have not covered a spread in any of their past 10 games (one of those mathchups had a spread).

The Giants have been chosen as underdogs in 65 games this year and have walked away with the win 28 times (43.1%) in those games.

This year, San Francisco has won three of 10 games when listed as at least +140 or worse on the moneyline.

The Giants have an implied victory probability of 41.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.3 runs per game (657 total), San Francisco is the 22nd-highest scoring team in baseball.

The Giants have the 12th-ranked ERA (4.12) in the majors this season.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup September 17 @ Mariners W 6-1 Shelby Miller vs Logan Gilbert September 18 Tigers W 8-3 Lance Lynn vs Eduardo Rodríguez September 19 Tigers W 3-2 Caleb Ferguson vs Miguel Diaz September 20 Tigers L 4-2 Bobby Miller vs Reese Olson September 21 Giants W 7-2 Emmet Sheehan vs Kyle Harrison September 22 Giants - Caleb Ferguson vs Sean Manaea September 23 Giants - Clayton Kershaw vs Sean Manaea September 24 Giants - Lance Lynn vs Alex Cobb September 26 @ Rockies - Bobby Miller vs Chase Anderson September 26 @ Rockies - TBA vs TBA September 27 @ Rockies - Ryan Pepiot vs Noah Davis

Giants Schedule