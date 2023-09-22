South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:19 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Lincoln County, South Dakota this week by tuning in and seeing every snap. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lincoln County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Lennox High School at Beresford High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Beresford, SD
- Conference: A Region 4
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.