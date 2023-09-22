South Dakota High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Spink County This Week
Published: Sep. 19, 2023 at 10:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
This week, there's high school football on the schedule in Spink County, South Dakota. To learn how to watch the games, we have you covered below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Spink County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week
Webster High School at Redfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 22
- Location: Redfield, SD
- Conference: A Region 1
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.