Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins square off against the Los Angeles Angels and starter Davis Daniel on Friday at 8:10 PM ET at Target Field.

The Angels have been listed as +220 moneyline underdogs for this matchup with the favored Twins (-275). An 8-run total is set in this matchup.

Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Time: 8:10 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -275 +220 8 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 5-2 in those contests.

The Twins and their opponents have combined to hit the over six times in their last 10 games with a total.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 59.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (61-41).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, Minnesota has a record of 3-1 (75%).

The Twins have a 73.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

Minnesota has played in 153 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 76 times (76-70-7).

The Twins have gone 4-7-0 against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 43-32 38-40 33-31 48-40 62-56 19-15

