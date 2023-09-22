On Friday, September 22, Max Kepler's Minnesota Twins (81-72) host Brandon Drury's Los Angeles Angels (69-84) at Target Field. The first pitch will be thrown at 8:10 PM ET.

The favored Twins have -275 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Angels, who are listed at +220. The over/under is 8 runs for the game (with -115 odds to hit the over and -105 odds on the under).

Twins vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 22, 2023

Friday, September 22, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Pablo Lopez - MIN (10-8, 3.63 ERA) vs Davis Daniel - LAA (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on different sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Angels Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -275 +220 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to bet on the Twins and Angels game but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick breakdown. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-275), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Twins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $13.64 back.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to bet, like player props (will Max Kepler get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Twins have won 61 out of the 102 games, or 59.8%, in which they've been favored.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, the Twins have gone 3-1 (75%).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 73.3% chance of a victory for Minnesota.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for seven of their last 10 games, and they finished 5-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Angels have won in 32, or 40%, of the 80 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Angels have played as an underdog of +220 or more just one time this year and came away with a loss in that game.

The Angels have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and have gone 3-7 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +2200 11th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.