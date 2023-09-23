In the game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and Oklahoma Sooners on Saturday, September 23 at 12:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bearcats to emerge victorious. Wanting projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a complete game projection below.

Oklahoma vs. Cincinnati Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Cincinnati (+14.5) Toss Up (57.5) Cincinnati 30, Oklahoma 29

Oklahoma Betting Info (2023)

The Sooners have an 86.7% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Sooners are 3-0-0 against the spread this season.

Oklahoma is 3-0 ATS when playing as at least 14.5-point favorites.

Oklahoma has had two games (out of three) go over the total this season.

The total for this game is 57.5, 4.2 points fewer than the average total in Oklahoma games thus far this season.

Cincinnati Betting Info (2023)

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Bearcats have a 18.2% chance to win.

The Bearcats is 1-1-0 against the spread this year.

Two of the Bearcats' two games with a set total have hit the over (100%).

Cincinnati games this season have averaged an over/under of 50.8 points, 6.7 fewer than the point total in this matchup.

Sooners vs. Bearcats 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Oklahoma 55.7 9.3 50.5 5.5 66 17 Cincinnati 39 21.7 45 22 27 21

