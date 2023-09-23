Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (82-72) and the Los Angeles Angels (69-85) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on September 23.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (8-7) versus the Angels and Kenny Rosenberg (1-2).

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET
  • Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • How to Watch on TV: BSN
Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

  • Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

  • In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
  • The Twins have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 62, or 60.2%, of those games.
  • Minnesota has entered 13 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 8-5 in those contests.
  • The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Twins.
  • Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 728.
  • The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 17 @ White Sox W 4-0 Sonny Gray vs Dylan Cease
September 18 @ Reds L 7-3 Joe Ryan vs Connor Phillips
September 19 @ Reds W 7-0 Kenta Maeda vs Fernando Cruz
September 20 @ Reds W 5-3 Bailey Ober vs Hunter Greene
September 22 Angels W 8-6 Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
September 23 Angels - Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
September 24 Angels - Joe Ryan vs Tyler Anderson
September 26 Athletics - Kenta Maeda vs Paul Blackburn
September 27 Athletics - Bailey Ober vs Joey Estes
September 28 Athletics - Pablo Lopez vs Luis Medina
September 29 @ Rockies - Sonny Gray vs Ty Blach

