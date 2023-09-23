Saturday's game between the Minnesota Twins (82-72) and the Los Angeles Angels (69-85) at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 based on our computer prediction, with the Twins taking home the win. First pitch is at 2:10 PM on September 23.

The Twins will call on Sonny Gray (8-7) versus the Angels and Kenny Rosenberg (1-2).

Twins vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET

Saturday, September 23, 2023 at 2:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

Twins vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Angels 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 7.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-2.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

The Twins have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 103 times this season and won 62, or 60.2%, of those games.

Minnesota has entered 13 games this season favored by -225 or more and is 8-5 in those contests.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 69.2% chance of a victory for the Twins.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 728.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.90).

Twins Schedule