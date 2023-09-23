Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins will meet Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels on Saturday at Target Field, at 2:10 PM ET.

The Twins have been listed as -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Angels (+170). A 7.5-run total has been set for this matchup.

Twins vs. Angels Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, September 23, 2023

Saturday, September 23, 2023 Time: 2:10 PM ET

2:10 PM ET TV: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -210 +170 7.5 -115 -105 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Twins have a record of 6-2.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have won 60.2% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (62-41).

Minnesota has a 10-6 record (winning 62.5% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -210 or shorter.

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Twins' implied win probability is 67.7%.

Minnesota has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 154 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 77 of those games (77-70-7).

The Twins have a 4-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 44-32 38-40 33-31 49-40 62-56 20-15

