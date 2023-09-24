Will Johnny Mundt cash his Week 3 anytime TD player prop when the Minnesota Vikings play the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? Below, we dig into his upcoming matchup and dissect the relevant numbers.

Will Johnny Mundt score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +1400 (Bet $10 to win $140 if he scores a TD)

Mundt averaged 10.8 yards receiving on 1.6 targets per game last season, scoring one TD.

Mundt had one touchdown catch last year (in 13 games).

Johnny Mundt Game Log (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Packers 3 3 17 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 28 0 Week 3 Lions 2 2 23 0 Week 4 @Saints 1 0 0 0 Week 5 Bears 2 2 6 0 Week 6 @Dolphins 2 2 1 0 Week 8 Cardinals 1 1 1 1 Week 9 @Commanders 1 1 1 0 Week 11 Cowboys 1 1 8 0 Week 12 Patriots 2 2 20 0 Week 13 Jets 1 1 12 0 Week 15 Colts 1 1 7 0 Week 16 Giants 1 1 16 0 Wild Card Giants 1 1 12 0

