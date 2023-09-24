Should you wager on Josh Oliver hitting paydirt in the Minnesota Vikings' upcoming Week 3 matchup versus the Los Angeles Chargers, which kicks off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? Keep reading for an in-depth look at how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Josh Oliver score a touchdown against the Chargers?

Odds to score a TD this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55 if he scores a TD)

Oliver has 45 yards receiving on five catches (six targets) this season, averaging 22.5 yards per game.

Oliver, in two games this year, has zero TD receptions.

Josh Oliver Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 Buccaneers 3 3 32 0 Week 2 @Eagles 3 2 13 0

