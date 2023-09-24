Saturday's Liga MX schedule has plenty of quality competition on the docket. Among those contests is CF Pachuca squaring off against Guadalajara Chivas.

Searching for how to watch Liga MX action? All the games to watch on Saturday are here.

Watch even more soccer coverage with Fubo!

How to Watch More Sports Today

Liga MX Streaming Live Today

Watch Guadalajara Chivas vs CF Pachuca

CF Pachuca (2-3-3) journeys to face Guadalajara Chivas (4-1-3) at Estadio Akron in Zapopan.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: NBC Universo

NBC Universo Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Guadalajara Chivas (+110)

Guadalajara Chivas (+110) Underdog: CF Pachuca (+255)

CF Pachuca (+255) Draw: (+240)

(+240) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Club Leon vs Club Tijuana de Caliente

Club Tijuana de Caliente (2-2-3) travels to play Club Leon (2-2-4) at Estadio Leon.

Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Club Leon (-185)

Club Leon (-185) Underdog: Club Tijuana de Caliente (+475)

Club Tijuana de Caliente (+475) Draw: (+340)

(+340) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Watch Tigres UANL vs CF Monterrey

CF Monterrey (4-1-2) is on the road to match up with Tigres UANL (4-2-2) at Estadio Universitario (UANL) in Nuevo Leon Nuevo.

Game Time: 11:05 PM ET

11:05 PM ET TV Channel: Univision

Univision Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite: Tigres UANL (+145)

Tigres UANL (+145) Underdog: CF Monterrey (+190)

CF Monterrey (+190) Draw: (+235)

(+235) Bet on this match at BetMGM!

Make sure you're following along with soccer action from around the world all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.