Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels take the field on Sunday at Target Field against Joe Ryan, who gets the start for the Minnesota Twins. First pitch is at 2:10 PM ET.

Twins vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, September 24, 2023

Time: 2:10 PM ET

TV Channel: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank fifth in baseball with 219 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks 10th in baseball with a .423 slugging percentage.

The Twins rank 22nd in MLB with a .241 batting average.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 728 (4.7 per game).

The Twins rank 14th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .322.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst average in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by Minnesota's pitching staff ranks second in MLB.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.198).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Ryan (10-10) takes the mound for the Twins in his 28th start of the season. He has a 4.30 ERA in 150 2/3 innings pitched, with 181 strikeouts.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday against the Cincinnati Reds, when he tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up five hits.

Ryan is trying to collect his 14th quality start of the season.

Ryan has put up 20 starts this year in which he pitched five or more innings.

He has held his opponents without an earned run in three of his 27 outings this season.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/18/2023 Reds L 7-3 Away Joe Ryan Connor Phillips 9/19/2023 Reds W 7-0 Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels - Home Joe Ryan Tyler Anderson 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Kenta Maeda Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Bailey Ober Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Sonny Gray Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away - -

