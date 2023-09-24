The Minnesota Twins (82-73) and Los Angeles Angels (70-85) meet on Sunday at 2:10 PM ET at Target Field, attempting to break a 1-1 series tie.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Joe Ryan (10-10) to the mound, while Tyler Anderson (6-6) will take the ball for the Angels.

Twins vs. Angels Pitcher Matchup Info

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (10-10, 4.30 ERA) vs Anderson - LAA (6-6, 5.43 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Joe Ryan

Ryan (10-10) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 28th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Monday, when he threw five innings against the Cincinnati Reds, giving up four earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched in 27 games this season with a 4.30 ERA and 10.8 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .241.

He has 13 quality starts in 27 chances this season.

Ryan has 20 starts of five or more innings this season in 27 chances. He averages 5.6 innings per outing.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 27 chances this season.

Joe Ryan vs. Angels

The Angels are batting .245 this season, 18th in MLB. They have a team slugging percentage of .428 (eighth in the league) with 224 home runs.

The Angels have gone 7-for-23 with two doubles and two RBI in one game against the right-hander this season.

Angels Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Tyler Anderson

Anderson makes the start for the Angels, his 26th of the season. He is 6-6 with a 5.43 ERA and 119 strikeouts over 141 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Sunday, Sept. 17, the lefty tossed five innings against the Detroit Tigers, giving up four earned runs while surrendering four hits.

In 27 games this season, the 33-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.43, with 7.6 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .266 against him.

Anderson is trying to secure his eighth quality start of the year.

Anderson will try to extend a five-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 innings per outing).

In two of his 27 total appearances this season he has not given up an earned run.

