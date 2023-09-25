Monday's contest between the San Diego Padres (77-79) and San Francisco Giants (77-79) going head to head at Oracle Park has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Padres, so it should be a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:45 PM ET on September 25.

The Padres will give the nod to Blake Snell (14-9, 2.38 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 15 on the season, and the Giants will counter with Logan Webb (10-13, 3.48 ERA).

Padres vs. Giants Game Info & Odds

  • When: Monday, September 25, 2023 at 9:45 PM ET
  • Where: Oracle Park in San Francisco, California
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1
  • How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Padres vs. Giants Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Padres 5, Giants 4.

Total Prediction for Padres vs. Giants

  • Total Prediction: Over 7 runs

Padres Performance Insights

  • The Padres have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won eight of those contests.
  • San Diego and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in its last 10 games with a total.
  • The Padres did not cover its most recent game with a spread.
  • The Padres have been favorites in 115 games this season and won 64 (55.7%) of those contests.
  • San Diego has a record of 59-43, a 57.8% win rate, when favored by -120 or more by oddsmakers this season.
  • Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Padres have a 54.5% chance to win.
  • San Diego has scored the 13th-most runs in the majors this season with 731 (4.7 per game).
  • The Padres' 3.88 team ERA ranks sixth among all MLB pitching staffs.

Giants Performance Insights

  • In five games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Giants have posted a mark of 1-4.
  • When it comes to the total, San Francisco and its opponents are 4-5-1 in its previous 10 games.
  • The Giants have come up short of covering the runline in the one of their past 10 matchups that had a set spread.
  • The Giants have won in 29, or 42.6%, of the 68 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.
  • This season, San Francisco has been victorious 18 times in 49 chances when named as an underdog of at least +100 or longer on the moneyline.
  • Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Giants have a 50% chance of pulling out a win.
  • Averaging 4.3 runs per game (664 total), San Francisco is the 23rd-highest scoring team in baseball.
  • The Giants have pitched to a 4.10 ERA this season, which ranks 13th in baseball.

Padres Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 19 Rockies W 2-0 Blake Snell vs Ryan Feltner
September 20 Rockies W 3-2 Seth Lugo vs Chase Anderson
September 22 Cardinals W 4-2 Matt Waldron vs Dakota Hudson
September 23 Cardinals L 5-2 Nick Martínez vs Jake Woodford
September 24 Cardinals W 12-2 Michael Wacha vs Drew Rom
September 25 @ Giants - Blake Snell vs Logan Webb
September 26 @ Giants - Seth Lugo vs Kyle Harrison
September 27 @ Giants - Matt Waldron vs Sean Manaea
September 29 @ White Sox - Nick Martínez vs Dylan Cease
September 30 @ White Sox - Michael Wacha vs Mike Clevinger
October 1 @ White Sox - Blake Snell vs José Ureña

Giants Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 20 @ Diamondbacks L 7-1 Logan Webb vs Merrill Kelly
September 21 @ Dodgers L 7-2 Kyle Harrison vs Emmet Sheehan
September 22 @ Dodgers W 5-1 Sean Manaea vs Caleb Ferguson
September 23 @ Dodgers L 7-0 John Brebbia vs Clayton Kershaw
September 24 @ Dodgers L 3-2 Ryan Walker vs Lance Lynn
September 25 Padres - Logan Webb vs Blake Snell
September 26 Padres - Kyle Harrison vs Seth Lugo
September 27 Padres - Sean Manaea vs Matt Waldron
September 29 Dodgers - TBA vs Lance Lynn
September 30 Dodgers - TBA vs Clayton Kershaw
October 1 Dodgers - Logan Webb vs Bobby Miller

