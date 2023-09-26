On Tuesday, Matt Wallner (.567 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he reached base in all four of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a double) against the Angels.

Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Paul Blackburn

BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Matt Wallner At The Plate

Wallner is batting .247 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 26 walks.

Wallner has picked up a hit in 46.3% of his 67 games this season, with more than one hit in 20.9% of them.

In 16.4% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.

Wallner has picked up an RBI in 26.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 16.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.

In 43.3% of his games this year (29 of 67), he has scored, and in seven of those games (10.4%) he has scored more than once.

Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 29 .269 AVG .222 .402 OBP .333 .574 SLG .378 16 XBH 6 8 HR 4 22 RBI 13 45/14 K/BB 30/12 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings