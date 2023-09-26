On Tuesday, Ryan Jeffers (.529 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including two home runs) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 7:40 PM ET.

He racked up two extra-base hits in his last appearance (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and three RBI) against the Angels.

Ryan Jeffers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSN

BSN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Explore More About This Game

Ryan Jeffers At The Plate

Jeffers is hitting .270 with 15 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks.

In 60.5% of his 86 games this season, Jeffers has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 11 games this season, he has gone deep (12.8%, and 3.8% of his trips to the plate).

Jeffers has had at least one RBI in 27.9% of his games this season (24 of 86), with two or more RBI 11 times (12.8%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 39.5% of his games this season (34 of 86), with two or more runs seven times (8.1%).

Ryan Jeffers Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 41 GP 42 .289 AVG .254 .377 OBP .359 .531 SLG .423 15 XBH 14 7 HR 5 16 RBI 23 46/13 K/BB 44/19 1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings