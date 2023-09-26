Tuesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (83-73) matching up with the Oakland Athletics (48-108) at 7:40 PM (on September 26). Our computer prediction projects a 5-3 victory for the Twins, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

The probable starters are Bailey Ober (7-6) for the Twins and Paul Blackburn (4-6) for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, September 26, 2023 at 7:40 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Twins 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Under 8.5 runs

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 105 times this season and won 63, or 60%, of those games.

Minnesota is 6-3 this season when entering a game favored by -250 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 71.4% chance to win.

Minnesota has scored 737 runs (4.7 per game) this season, which ranks 11th in MLB.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Twins Schedule