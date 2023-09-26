The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics will meet on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Willi Castro and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to step up at the plate.

Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023

Tuesday, September 26, 2023 Time: 7:40 PM ET

7:40 PM ET TV Channel: BSN

BSN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins are fifth in MLB action with 222 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.

The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.

Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 737 (4.7 per game).

The Twins rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.

The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.

The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.

Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.199).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

Bailey Ober (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.

His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.

Ober heads into this matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Ober is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.

In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/19/2023 Reds W 7-0 Away Kenta Maeda Fernando Cruz 9/20/2023 Reds W 5-3 Away Bailey Ober Hunter Greene 9/22/2023 Angels W 8-6 Home Pablo Lopez José Suarez 9/23/2023 Angels L 1-0 Home Sonny Gray Kenny Rosenberg 9/24/2023 Angels W 9-3 Home Joe Ryan Andrew Wantz 9/26/2023 Athletics - Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics - Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics - Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies - Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies - Away Kenta Maeda - 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

