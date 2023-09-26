How to Watch the Twins vs. Athletics Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for September 26
The Minnesota Twins and Oakland Athletics will meet on Tuesday at Target Field, at 7:40 PM ET, with Willi Castro and Esteury Ruiz among those expected to step up at the plate.
Twins vs. Athletics Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, September 26, 2023
- Time: 7:40 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSN
- Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota
- Venue: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Twins are fifth in MLB action with 222 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- Minnesota's .424 slugging percentage is 10th-best in baseball.
- The Twins' .241 batting average ranks 22nd in the majors.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in runs scored with 737 (4.7 per game).
- The Twins rank 13th in MLB with a .323 on-base percentage.
- The Twins strike out 10.3 times per game, the worst mark in baseball.
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff leads MLB.
- Minnesota has the fifth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).
- The Twins have the fourth-lowest WHIP in baseball (1.199).
Twins Probable Starting Pitcher
- Bailey Ober (7-6) gets the starting nod for the Twins in his 25th start of the season. He's put together a 3.66 ERA in 132 2/3 innings pitched, with 129 strikeouts.
- His last time out was on Wednesday against the Cincinnati Reds, when the righty tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up three hits.
- Ober heads into this matchup with 11 quality starts under his belt this season.
- Ober is aiming for his third straight outing lasting five or more innings. He averages 5.5 innings per appearance on the mound.
- In three of his appearances this season he did not allow an earned run.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Twins Starter
|Opponent Starter
|9/19/2023
|Reds
|W 7-0
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|Fernando Cruz
|9/20/2023
|Reds
|W 5-3
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Hunter Greene
|9/22/2023
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|José Suarez
|9/23/2023
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Kenny Rosenberg
|9/24/2023
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Home
|Joe Ryan
|Andrew Wantz
|9/26/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bailey Ober
|Paul Blackburn
|9/27/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Pablo Lopez
|Joey Estes
|9/28/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Sonny Gray
|Luis Medina
|9/29/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Joe Ryan
|Ty Blach
|9/30/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Kenta Maeda
|-
|10/1/2023
|Rockies
|-
|Away
|Bailey Ober
|Chase Anderson
