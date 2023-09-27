Matt Wallner vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 27
Published: Sep. 27, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Matt Wallner (.526 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 153 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Joey Estes and the Oakland Athletics at Target Field, Wednesday at 7:40 PM ET.
He racked up four RBI (going 1-for-3 with a home run and a walk) in his previous game against the Athletics.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, September 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Joey Estes
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +325)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .249 with nine doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- In 32 of 68 games this year (47.1%) Wallner has picked up a hit, and in 14 of those games he had more than one (20.6%).
- Looking at the 68 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 12 of them (17.6%), and in 5.4% of his trips to the dish.
- In 19 games this year (27.9%), Wallner has picked up an RBI, and in 12 of those games (17.6%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 30 of 68 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|29
|.270
|AVG
|.222
|.404
|OBP
|.333
|.595
|SLG
|.378
|17
|XBH
|6
|9
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|13
|45/15
|K/BB
|30/12
|2
|SB
|0
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.54 team ERA ranks 29th across all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (206 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Estes (0-1) to make his second start of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings against the Seattle Mariners, allowing five earned runs while surrendering six hits.
