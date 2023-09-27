The Oakland Athletics and Brent Rooker take the field in the second game of a three-game series against Willi Castro and the Minnesota Twins on Wednesday at Target Field.

The Twins are listed as -275 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Athletics (+220). The total for the game is listed at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, September 27, 2023

Time: 7:40 PM ET

TV: BSN

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Twins -275 +220 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Twins Recent Betting Performance

The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and won six of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, the Twins and their opponents are 6-4-0 in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

Twins Betting Records & Stats

The Twins have put together a 64-42 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 60.4% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -275 or shorter, Minnesota has gone 4-1 (80%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Twins have an implied win probability of 73.3%.

In the 157 games in which oddsmakers have set an over/under for Minnesota, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 79 times (79-71-7).

The Twins have covered only 36.4% of their games this season, going 4-7-0 ATS.

Twins Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 46-33 38-40 34-32 50-40 64-56 20-16

