Ashlyn Krueger's round of 64 match in the China Open will be versus Ons Jabeur. Krueger has +15000 odds to win this tournament at National Tennis Center.

Krueger at the 2023 China Open

Next Round: Round of 64

Round of 64 Tournament Dates: September 29 - October 8

September 29 - October 8 Venue: National Tennis Center

National Tennis Center Location: Beijing, China

Beijing, China Court Surface: Hard

Krueger's Next Match

Krueger has advanced to the round of 64 by beating Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 and will next play on Sunday, October 1 at 10:00 PM ET versus Jabeur.

Krueger has current moneyline odds of +290 to win her next contest against Jabeur. Check out the latest odds for the entire field at BetMGM.

Krueger Stats

Krueger is coming off a 6-4, 5-7, 6-4 victory over No. 65-ranked Bronzetti in the qualifying round on Saturday.

Krueger is 19-14 over the past year, with one tournament win.

On hard courts over the past year, Krueger has gone 13-10 and has won one title.

Through 33 matches over the past year (across all court types), Krueger has played 20.3 games per match. She won 51.9% of them.

Krueger, in 23 matches over the past year on hard courts, has played 19.8 games per match and won 51.3% of them.

Over the past 12 months, Krueger has won 67.2% of her service games, and she has won 34.0% of her return games.

Krueger has claimed 64.6% of her service games on hard courts and 31.5% of her return games over the past year.

