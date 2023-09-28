Trevor Larnach vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Thursday, Trevor Larnach (hitting .269 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 1:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Athletics.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Thursday, September 28, 2023
- Game Time: 1:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: BSN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -128)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is hitting .216 with seven doubles, three triples, six home runs and 25 walks.
- In 53.7% of his games this year (29 of 54), Larnach has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (13.0%) he recorded more than one.
- In 11.1% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3% of his trips to the dish.
- Larnach has driven in a run in 21 games this year (38.9%), including eight games with more than one RBI (14.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- In 19 of 54 games this year, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|25
|GP
|29
|.253
|AVG
|.185
|.366
|OBP
|.267
|.430
|SLG
|.370
|9
|XBH
|7
|2
|HR
|4
|16
|RBI
|19
|29/14
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have the 29th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.55).
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (208 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Athletics are sending Medina (3-10) out to make his 17th start of the season. He is 3-10 with a 5.64 ERA and 102 strikeouts through 103 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Friday against the Detroit Tigers, when the right-hander tossed five innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up six hits.
- The 24-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 22 games this season. Opponents are batting .260 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.