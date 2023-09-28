Thursday's game between the Minnesota Twins (85-73) and Oakland Athletics (48-110) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (8-8) to the mound, while Luis Medina (3-10) will answer the bell for the Athletics.

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Athletics 3.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Twins Performance Insights

In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.

When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 65, or 60.7%, of those games.

This season Minnesota has won five of its six games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.

The Twins have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 754 total runs scored this season.

The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.

Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins Schedule