Twins vs. Athletics Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - September 28
Published: Sep. 28, 2023 at 6:41 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Thursday's game between the Minnesota Twins (85-73) and Oakland Athletics (48-110) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-3 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 1:10 PM ET on September 28.
This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Twins will send Sonny Gray (8-8) to the mound, while Luis Medina (3-10) will answer the bell for the Athletics.
Twins vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: BSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Twins vs. Athletics Score Prediction
Our pick for this game is Twins 5, Athletics 3.
Total Prediction for Twins vs. Athletics
- Total Prediction: Over 8 runs
Discover More About This Game
Twins Performance Insights
- In nine games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Twins have a record of 6-3.
- When it comes to hitting the over, Minnesota and its opponents are 6-4-0 in its last 10 games with a total.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
- The Twins have entered the game as favorites 107 times this season and won 65, or 60.7%, of those games.
- This season Minnesota has won five of its six games when favored by at least -275 on the moneyline.
- The Twins have a 73.3% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
- Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 754 total runs scored this season.
- The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
Twins Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|September 22
|Angels
|W 8-6
|Pablo Lopez vs José Suarez
|September 23
|Angels
|L 1-0
|Sonny Gray vs Kenny Rosenberg
|September 24
|Angels
|W 9-3
|Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
|September 26
|Athletics
|W 11-3
|Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
|September 27
|Athletics
|W 6-4
|Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
|September 28
|Athletics
|-
|Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
|September 29
|@ Rockies
|-
|Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
|September 30
|@ Rockies
|-
|Kenta Maeda vs TBA
|October 1
|@ Rockies
|-
|Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson
