Brent Rooker and Max Kepler are among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Oakland Athletics and the Minnesota Twins square off at Target Field on Thursday (starting at 1:10 PM ET).

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Twins vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET

Thursday, September 28, 2023 at 1:10 PM ET Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: BSN

BSN Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Read More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins

Sonny Gray Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: +115) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Gray Stats

The Twins' Sonny Gray (8-8) will make his 32nd start of the season.

He's going for his third straight quality start.

Gray will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 31 chances this season.

Among qualified pitchers in the majors this year, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.75), 14th in WHIP (1.144), and 25th in K/9 (8.9).

Gray Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Angels Sep. 23 6.0 4 1 1 8 0 at White Sox Sep. 17 7.0 5 0 0 6 0 vs. Rays Sep. 11 4.0 6 2 1 5 1 at Guardians Sep. 5 6.0 6 3 3 4 2 vs. Guardians Aug. 30 7.0 3 0 0 5 1

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.

Max Kepler Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -256) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -110) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Kepler Stats

Kepler has 111 hits with 21 doubles, two triples, 23 home runs, 43 walks and 62 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He's slashed .258/.329/.477 on the season.

Kepler Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Sep. 27 4-for-4 1 0 0 4 0 vs. Athletics Sep. 26 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Angels Sep. 24 2-for-5 1 1 2 5 0 vs. Angels Sep. 22 0-for-4 2 0 0 0 0 at Reds Sep. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bet on player props for Max Kepler or other Twins players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Rooker Stats

Rooker has 18 doubles, a triple, 29 home runs, 47 walks and 67 RBI (110 total hits). He has stolen four bases.

He's slashed .245/.327/.483 so far this season.

Rooker has recorded at least one hit in three games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .353 with a home run, a walk and three RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 27 1-for-4 0 0 2 1 1 at Twins Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 23 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 22 1-for-3 2 1 1 4 0

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -149) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +370)

Ruiz Stats

Esteury Ruiz has 112 hits with 24 doubles, a triple, five home runs, 18 walks and 46 RBI. He's also stolen 63 bases.

He's slashed .256/.309/.350 on the year.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Twins Sep. 27 1-for-1 0 0 0 1 0 at Twins Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 24 2-for-4 0 0 0 3 2 vs. Tigers Sep. 23 2-for-3 2 1 2 5 0 vs. Tigers Sep. 22 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 2

Bet on player props for Brent Rooker, Esteury Ruiz or other Athletics players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.