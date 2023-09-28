Vikings Odds to Make Playoffs and Win Super Bowl
The Minnesota Vikings have +8000 odds to win the Super Bowl, 18th-ranked in the NFL as of September 28.
Vikings Super Bowl Odds
- Odds to Win the NFC North: +550
- Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +8000
Vikings Super Bowl Odds Insights
- Sportsbooks rate the Vikings considerably higher (18th in the NFL) than the computer rankings do (24th).
- The Vikings were +4000 to win the Super Bowl at the beginning of the season, and have now dropped to +8000, which is the 11th-biggest change in the entire NFL.
- Based on their moneyline odds, the Vikings have a 1.2% chance of winning the Super Bowl.
Minnesota Betting Insights
- Minnesota is winless against the spread this year.
- One of the Vikings' three games this season has gone over the point total.
- The Vikings have been listed as the moneyline favorite only one other time this season, a game they lost.
- Minnesota lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.
- On the offensive side of the ball, the Vikings have been a top-five unit, ranking third-best in the NFL by totaling 406.0 yards per game. They rank 27th on defense (382.3 yards allowed per game).
- On offense, the Vikings rank 15th in the NFL with 23.0 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 26th in points allowed (382.3 points allowed per contest).
Vikings Impact Players
- In three games, Kirk Cousins has passed for 1,075 yards (358.3 per game), with nine TDs and two INTs, and completing 69.6%.
- In three games, Justin Jefferson has 27 receptions for 458 yards (152.7 per game) and one touchdown.
- In the passing game, Jordan Addison has scored two times, catching 13 balls for 185 yards (61.7 per game).
- T.J. Hockenson has 23 catches for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two TDs in three games.
- Danielle Hunter has amassed 19 tackles, 7.0 TFL, five sacks, and one pass defended in three games for the Vikings.
Vikings Player Futures
2023-24 Vikings NFL Schedule
|Week
|Date
|Opponent
|Result
|Opp. Super Bowl Odds
|1
|September 10
|Buccaneers
|L 20-17
|+10000
|2
|September 14
|@ Eagles
|L 34-28
|+700
|3
|September 24
|Chargers
|L 28-24
|+2500
|4
|October 1
|@ Panthers
|-
|+30000
|5
|October 8
|Chiefs
|-
|+600
|6
|October 15
|@ Bears
|-
|+40000
|7
|October 23
|49ers
|-
|+550
|8
|October 29
|@ Packers
|-
|+4000
|9
|November 5
|@ Falcons
|-
|+5000
|10
|November 12
|Saints
|-
|+4000
|11
|November 19
|@ Broncos
|-
|+20000
|12
|November 27
|Bears
|-
|+40000
|BYE
|-
|-
|-
|-
|14
|December 10
|@ Raiders
|-
|+15000
|15
|December 17
|@ Bengals
|-
|+1800
|16
|December 24
|Lions
|-
|+2200
|17
|December 31
|Packers
|-
|+4000
|18
|January 7
|@ Lions
|-
|+2200
Odds are current as of September 28 at 7:17 PM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
