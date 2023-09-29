Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's watch some real high school football. In the article below, we let you know how to watch or stream the high school matchups happening in Spink County, South Dakota this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in South Dakota This Week

  • Oglala Lakota County
  • Todd County

    • Spink County, South Dakota High School Football Games This Week

    Herreid/Selby High School at Northwestern Area School District

    • Game Time: 6:45 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Mellette, SD
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Redfield High School at Parker High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on September 29
    • Location: Parker, SD
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.