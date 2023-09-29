When the Minnesota Twins (85-74) match up with the Colorado Rockies (58-101) at Coors Field on Friday, September 29 at 8:10 PM ET, Joe Ryan will be looking for his 200th K of the season (he's currently sitting at 191).

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -190 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Rockies +155 moneyline odds. The total is 11.5 runs for this game (with -110 odds on the over and -110 odds to go under).

Twins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, September 29, 2023

Friday, September 29, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Ryan - MIN (11-10, 4.31 ERA) vs Ty Blach - COL (3-3, 5.42 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -190 +155 - 11.5 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Wanting to put money on the Twins and Rockies matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Twins (-190), for example -- will win. It's that simple! If the Twins win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.26 back.

There are many other ways to play, too. You can wager on player props (will Willi Castro get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from different games to multiply your potential winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can wager, check out the BetMGM app and website.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Read More About This Game

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 65, or 60.2%, of the 108 games they've played as favorites this season.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, the Twins have a 16-10 record (winning 61.5% of their games).

Minnesota has a 65.5% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite in nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 outings, Minnesota and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Rockies have won in 53, or 37.1%, of the 143 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Rockies have a win-loss record of 26-59 when favored by +155 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Rockies have a record of 2-8.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents are 4-6-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Twins vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Michael A. Taylor 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+150) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+130) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+135) Max Kepler 1.5 (+150) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+100) Jorge Polanco 1.5 (+125) 1.5 (-161) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

Think the Twins can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Minnesota and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.