Matt Wallner vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - September 30
Published: Sep. 30, 2023 at 4:29 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
On Saturday, Matt Wallner (batting .300 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Colorado Rockies, whose starting pitcher will be Matt Koch. First pitch is at 8:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Athletics.
Matt Wallner Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
- Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +115)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Matt Wallner At The Plate
- Wallner is batting .246 with 10 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 27 walks.
- Wallner has had a hit in 33 of 70 games this year (47.1%), including multiple hits 14 times (20.0%).
- Looking at the 70 games he has played this season, he's homered in 12 of them (17.1%), and in 5.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Wallner has driven home a run in 19 games this season (27.1%), including more than one RBI in 17.1% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on six occasions..
- In 42.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (11.4%).
Matt Wallner Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|29
|.265
|AVG
|.222
|.394
|OBP
|.333
|.581
|SLG
|.378
|18
|XBH
|6
|9
|HR
|4
|26
|RBI
|13
|47/15
|K/BB
|30/12
|2
|SB
|0
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in MLB.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (5.70).
- Rockies pitchers combine to give up the second-most home runs in baseball (230 total, 1.4 per game).
- Koch makes his first start of the season for the Rockies.
- The 32-year-old righty has 37 appearances out of the bullpen this season.
- In his 37 games this season, opposing hitters have compiled a batting average of .278 against him. He has a 5.40 ERA and averages 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.