The Memphis Tigers (3-1) and the Boise State Broncos (2-2) meet at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

Memphis is putting up 37 points per game on offense, which ranks them 28th in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, the defense ranks 38th, allowing 18.8 points per contest. Boise State ranks 66th in total yards per game (395.8), but it has been less effective on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 16th-worst in the FBS with 430 total yards allowed per contest.

Memphis vs. Boise State Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Memphis, Florida

Memphis, Florida Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium

Memphis vs. Boise State Key Statistics

Memphis Boise State 436.8 (48th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 395.8 (78th) 323.8 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 430 (109th) 157.8 (65th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 171 (46th) 279 (32nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 224.8 (85th) 7 (82nd) Turnovers (Rank) 6 (66th) 8 (21st) Takeaways (Rank) 6 (57th)

Memphis Stats Leaders

Seth Henigan has 1,107 pass yards for Memphis, completing 69.4% of his passes and recording eight touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 68 rushing yards (17 ypg) on 31 carries with three rushing touchdowns.

Blake Watson has carried the ball 58 times for a team-high 342 yards (85.5 per game) with four scores. He has also caught 24 passes for 213 yards and one receiving touchdown.

Sutton Smith has piled up 142 yards on 29 carries, scoring two times.

Roc Taylor's leads his squad with 297 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 22 receptions (out of 32 targets) and scored one touchdown.

DeMeer Blankumsee has been the target of 24 passes and racked up 15 catches for 166 yards, an average of 41.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Boise State Stats Leaders

Taylen Green has thrown for 738 yards on 58-of-109 passing with four touchdowns and four interceptions this season. He has chipped on the ground, as well, with 128 yards and two rushing touchdowns.

Ashton Jeanty's team-high 407 rushing yards have come on 73 carries, with six touchdowns. He also leads the team with 285 receiving yards (71.3 per game) on 18 catches with two touchdowns.

Eric McAlister has racked up 328 receiving yards on 20 receptions to pace his squad so far this season while scoring three touchdowns as a receiver.

Stefan Cobbs has racked up 145 reciving yards (36.3 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

