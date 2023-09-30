Michael A. Taylor -- .143 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins against the Colorado Rockies, with Matt Koch on the mound, on September 30 at 8:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a triple, a home run and two RBI) against the Rockies.

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies

  • Game Day: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Coors Field
  • Rockies Starter: Matt Koch
  • TV Channel: SportsNet RM
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor is hitting .219 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 24 walks.
  • Taylor has gotten a hit in 61 of 118 games this season (51.7%), including 15 multi-hit games (12.7%).
  • In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (16.1%, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate).
  • In 28.0% of his games this season, Taylor has notched at least one RBI. In 15 of those games (12.7%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored in 37 games this season (31.4%), including multiple runs in six games.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
62 GP 55
.232 AVG .204
.281 OBP .266
.468 SLG .414
19 XBH 17
13 HR 8
30 RBI 22
71/12 K/BB 58/12
7 SB 2

Rockies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Rockies has a collective 7.1 K/9, the worst in MLB.
  • The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (5.70).
  • The Rockies surrender the second-most home runs in baseball (230 total, 1.4 per game).
  • Koch will make his first start of the season for the Rockies.
  • The 32-year-old righty has pitched in relief 37 times this season.
  • Opposing hitters have a collective batting average of .278 against him this season. He has a 5.40 ERA and 5.9 strikeouts per nine innings over his 37 appearances.
