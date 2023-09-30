In the game between the North Dakota State Bison and South Dakota Coyotes on Saturday, September 30 at 2:00 PM, our projection system expects the Bison to come away with the victory. Seeking projections on the final score, spread, and point total, too? Find a full game projection below.

South Dakota vs. North Dakota State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction North Dakota State (-13.1) 45.6 North Dakota State 29, South Dakota 16

South Dakota Betting Info (2022)

The Coyotes covered just twice in 11 games against the spread last year.

Coyotes games hit the over five out of 11 times last season.

North Dakota State Betting Info (2023)

The Bison have won once against the spread this season.

All one of the Bison's games have hit the over this season.

Coyotes vs. Bison 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed North Dakota State 42.7 16.0 46.5 19.0 -- -- South Dakota 23.0 13.7 29.5 3.0 10.0 35.0

