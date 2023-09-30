The South Dakota State Jackrabbits (3-0) and the North Dakota Fightin' Hawks (2-1) play on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in a battle of MVFC opponents.

South Dakota State has been a tough matchup for opposing teams, as they rank top-25 in both scoring offense (best with 45 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10 points allowed per game) this season. North Dakota's defense ranks 38th in the FCS with 23.7 points given up per game, but it has been bolstered by its offense, which ranks 14th-best by piling up 36.7 points per game.

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

ESPN+

Brookings, South Dakota Venue: Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium

South Dakota State vs. North Dakota Key Statistics

South Dakota State North Dakota 454 (54th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 427.7 (63rd) 188.3 (6th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 390.3 (47th) 241.7 (10th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 159.7 (46th) 212.3 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 268 (17th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 2 (80th) 0 (65th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (11th)

South Dakota State Stats Leaders

Mark Gronowski has recorded 531 yards (177 ypg) on 39-of-57 passing with eight touchdowns compared to one interception this season. In addition, he's added 56 rushing yards (18.7 ypg) on 15 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Amar Johnson has 180 rushing yards on 25 carries with one touchdown.

Isaiah Davis has 78 yards as a receiver (26 per game) on six catches with one touchdown, while also piling up 54 rush yards per game and one touchdown on the ground.

Jaxon Janke's team-high 154 yards as a receiver have come on 13 catches (out of 16 targets) with one touchdown.

Griffin Wilde has caught seven passes for 146 yards (48.7 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

North Dakota Stats Leaders

Tommy Schuster leads North Dakota with 663 yards on 60-of-85 passing with five touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Gaven Ziebarth is his team's leading rusher with 32 carries for 216 yards, or 72 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Isaiah Smith has totaled 78 yards on 16 carries, while also catching four passes for 47 yards.

Bo Belquist's 296 receiving yards (98.7 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 23 catches on 24 targets with two touchdowns.

Red Wilson has totaled 116 receiving yards (38.7 yards per game) on 11 receptions.

Wesley Eliodor's seven catches (on 10 targets) have netted him 98 yards (32.7 ypg) and two touchdowns.

