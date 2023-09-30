The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (4-0) take on a fellow Big 12 opponent when they host the No. 24 Kansas Jayhawks (4-0) on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Texas ranks 37th in points scored this season (35 points per game), but has been thriving on defense, ranking 12th-best in the FBS with 12.5 points allowed per game. Kansas' offense has been thriving, compiling 37.8 points per contest (24th-best) this season. Defensively, it ranks 58th by giving up 22.8 points per game.

Texas vs. Kansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023

Saturday, September 30, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: ABC

Austin, Texas Venue: Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

How to Watch Week 5 Games

Texas vs. Kansas Key Statistics

Texas Kansas 432.8 (50th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 463 (33rd) 298.5 (25th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 296.8 (22nd) 155.8 (67th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 217.8 (11th) 277 (35th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 245.3 (59th) 3 (12th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (29th) 7 (37th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (37th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has racked up 1,033 yards (258.3 ypg) on 72-of-112 passing with nine touchdowns compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jonathon Brooks has racked up 379 yards on 65 carries while finding the end zone three times. He's also caught four passes for 64 yards (16 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

CJ Baxter has racked up 90 yards on 22 carries, scoring one time.

Ja'Tavion Sanders' team-leading 268 yards as a receiver have come on 12 catches (out of 24 targets) with one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has caught 19 passes for 252 yards (63 yards per game) and three touchdowns this year.

Adonai Mitchell has hauled in 12 grabs for 180 yards, an average of 45 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Kansas Stats Leaders

Jalon Daniels leads Kansas with 705 yards on 56-of-75 passing with five touchdowns compared to one interception this season. He has chipped in with 74 rushing yards (18.5 ypg) on 27 carries.

Devin Neal has run for 394 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring five times on the ground. He's also added 11 catches, totaling 145 yards and one touchdown in the passing game.

Daniel Hishaw Jr. has run for 235 yards across 33 carries, scoring three touchdowns.

Lawrence Arnold has registered 18 catches this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 246 (61.5 yards per game). He's been targeted 19 times.

Luke Grimm has recorded 175 receiving yards (43.8 yards per game) and three touchdowns on 13 receptions.

Quentin Skinner has racked up 173 reciving yards (43.3 ypg) this season.

