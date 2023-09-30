Saturday's contest features the Minnesota Twins (86-74) and the Colorado Rockies (58-102) clashing at Coors Field (on September 30) at 8:10 PM. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 6-4 win for the Twins.

The Twins will give the ball to Emilio Pagan (4-2), while the Rockies' starting pitcher has not yet been announced.

Twins vs. Rockies Game Info & Odds

  • When: Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 8:10 PM ET
  • Where: Coors Field in Denver, Colorado
  • How to Watch on TV: SportsNet RM
Twins vs. Rockies Score Prediction

Our pick for this game is Twins 6, Rockies 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Rockies

  • Total Prediction: Under 13 runs

Twins Performance Insights

  • The Twins have played as the favorite in nine of their past 10 games and have gone 6-3 in those contests.
  • In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.
  • Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.
  • The Twins have entered the game as favorites 109 times this season and won 66, or 60.6%, of those games.
  • Minnesota is 57-39 this season when entering a game favored by -125 or more on the moneyline.
  • Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Twins have a 55.6% chance to win.
  • Minnesota ranks 11th in the majors with 762 total runs scored this season.
  • The Twins' 3.87 team ERA ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Pitching Matchup
September 24 Angels W 9-3 Joe Ryan vs Andrew Wantz
September 26 Athletics W 11-3 Bailey Ober vs Paul Blackburn
September 27 Athletics W 6-4 Pablo Lopez vs Joey Estes
September 28 Athletics L 2-1 Sonny Gray vs Luis Medina
September 29 @ Rockies W 7-6 Joe Ryan vs Ty Blach
September 30 @ Rockies - Emilio Pagán vs TBA
October 1 @ Rockies - Bailey Ober vs Chase Anderson

