The UCF Knights (3-1) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Baylor Bears (1-3) in a matchup on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at FBC Mortgage Stadium. The Knights are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 11.5 points. The over/under is set at 55 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UCF vs. Baylor matchup.

UCF vs. Baylor Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, September 30, 2023
  • Time: 3:30 PM ET
  • Channel: Fox Sports 1
  • City: Orlando, Florida
  • Venue: FBC Mortgage Stadium

UCF vs. Baylor Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total UCF Moneyline Baylor Moneyline
BetMGM UCF (-11.5) 55 -500 +360
FanDuel - 54.5 - -

Week 5 Odds

UCF vs. Baylor Betting Trends

  • UCF has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
  • The Knights have been favored by 11.5 points or more two times this season, and covered the spread in both.
  • Baylor has won one game against the spread this season.
  • The Bears have not covered the spread this year (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point underdogs.

UCF & Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

UCF
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Big 12 +4000 Bet $100 to win $4000
Baylor
To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000
To Win the Big 12 +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000

