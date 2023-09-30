As we head into Week 5 of the college football season, there are five games involving teams from the NEC on the docket. For details on how to watch all of the action, read on.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

NEC Games on TV This Week

Date/Time TV Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Brown Bears 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Duquesne Dukes at LIU Post Pioneers 12:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 NEC Front Row Merrimack Warriors at Sacred Heart Pioneers 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 NEC Front Row Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash at Stonehill Skyhawks 1:00 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 NEC Front Row Wagner Seahawks at Rutgers Scarlet Knights 3:30 PM ET, Saturday, September 30 BTN

Get your fix this season by signing up for Fubo and ESPN+!