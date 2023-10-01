Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has a tough matchup in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), up against the Carolina Panthers. The Panthers are giving up the ninth-fewest passing yards in the NFL, 192.3 per game.

This year, Cousins has racked up passing 1,075 yards (358.3 per game), going 96-for-138 (69.6%) through the air with nine touchdowns against two interceptions. On the ground, Cousins has run four times for 17 yards, averaging 5.7 yards per game.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on Cousins and the Vikings with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cousins vs. the Panthers

Cousins vs the Panthers (since 2021): 1 GP / 373 PASS YPG / PASS TD

1 GP / 373 PASS YPG / PASS TD Carolina has yet to allow an opposing quarterback to register 300 or more passing yards in aan outing this year.

The Panthers have given up two players to throw one or more TDs in a game this season.

Carolina has not allowed an opposing quarterback to throw for two or more touchdowns in a matchup in 2023.

The 192.3 passing yards per game allowed by the Panthers defense makes them the NFL's ninth-ranked pass defense.

The Panthers' defense ranks third in the NFL by conceding 0.7 passing touchdowns per game to their opponents (two total passing TDs).

Watch Vikings vs Panthers on Fubo!

Kirk Cousins Passing Props vs. the Panthers

Passing Yards: 276.5 (-115)

276.5 (-115) Passing TDs: 1.5 (-149)

Put your picks to the test and bet on Cousins with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Cousins Passing Insights

The Vikings, who are 15th in NFL play in points scored, have passed 73.4% of the time while running 26.6%.

Cousins is No. 4 in the league averaging 7.8 yards per attempt (1,075 total yards passing).

Cousins has thrown for a touchdown in all three games this season, with more than one TD pass each time.

He has nine total touchdowns this season (100.0% of his team's nine offensive TDs).

Cousins has passed 21 times out of his 138 total attempts while in the red zone (70.0% of his team's red zone plays).

Kirk Cousins Rushing Props vs the Panthers

Rushing Yards: 3.5 (-110)

Cousins Rushing Insights

Cousins has out-gained the rushing yards prop bet total set for him twice in three opportunities this season.

In three games this season, Cousins has not yet rushed for a touchdown.

New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users! Be sure to use our link to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.

Cousins' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Passing Stats Rushing Stats vs. Chargers 9/24/2023 Week 3 32-for-50 / 367 YDS / 3 TDs / 1 INT 1 ATT / 10 YDS / 0 TDs at Eagles 9/14/2023 Week 2 31-for-44 / 364 YDS / 4 TDs / 0 INTs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Buccaneers 9/10/2023 Week 1 33-for-44 / 344 YDS / 2 TDs / 1 INT 3 ATT / 7 YDS / 0 TDs

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.