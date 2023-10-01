Will T.J. Hockenson Score a Touchdown Against the Panthers in Week 4?
With the Minnesota Vikings playing the Carolina Panthers in Week 4 (Sunday at 1:00 PM ET), is T.J. Hockenson a good bet to hit paydirt? Below, we dissect the odds and stats to determine how well this matchup sets up for him and his anytime touchdown player prop.
Will T.J. Hockenson score a touchdown against the Panthers?
Odds to score a TD this game: +150 (Bet $10 to win $15 if he scores a TD)
- Hockenson has reeled in 23 balls (on 28 targets) for 179 yards (59.7 per game) and two scores this season.
- In one of three games this season, Hockenson has registered a touchdown catch, with more than one TD in that contest.
T.J. Hockenson Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|Buccaneers
|9
|8
|35
|0
|Week 2
|@Eagles
|8
|7
|66
|2
|Week 3
|Chargers
|11
|8
|78
|0
