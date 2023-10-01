Trevor Larnach vs. Rockies Preview, Player Prop Bets - October 1
Published: Oct. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Trevor Larnach and his .607 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starting pitcher Brent Suter and the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field, Sunday at 3:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he racked up four RBI (going 1-for-5 with a home run) against the Rockies.
Trevor Larnach Game Info & Props vs. the Rockies
- Game Day: Sunday, October 1, 2023
- Game Time: 3:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Coors Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Rockies Starter: Brent Suter
- TV Channel: SportsNet RM
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Trevor Larnach At The Plate
- Larnach is batting .217 with seven doubles, three triples, eight home runs and 27 walks.
- Larnach has picked up a hit in 54.4% of his 57 games this season, with more than one hit in 12.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in eight games this season (14.0%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Larnach has picked up an RBI in 40.4% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 15.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 21 of 57 games this year, and more than once 5 times.
Trevor Larnach Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|31
|.247
|AVG
|.192
|.371
|OBP
|.268
|.420
|SLG
|.424
|9
|XBH
|9
|2
|HR
|6
|16
|RBI
|24
|29/16
|K/BB
|40/11
|0
|SB
|1
Rockies Pitching Rankings
- The 7.2 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Rockies pitching staff ranks last in the league.
- The Rockies have the last-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (5.75).
- The Rockies allow the second-most home runs in baseball (234 total, 1.5 per game).
- Suter (4-3) pitches for the Rockies to make his second start this season.
- His last time out was in relief on Friday when the left-hander tossed one scoreless inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers without allowing a hit.
