The Minnesota Twins and Max Kepler will square off against the Colorado Rockies and Nolan Jones on Sunday at 3:10 PM ET, in the final game of a three-game series at Coors Field.

Twins vs. Rockies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Discover More About This Game

Twins Batting & Pitching Performance

The Twins average 1.4 home runs per game to rank third in MLB action with 233 total home runs.

Minnesota ranks seventh in MLB, slugging .428.

The Twins have the 20th-ranked batting average in the league (.243).

Minnesota is the 10th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.8 runs per game (776 total).

The Twins rank 12th in MLB with an on-base percentage of .325.

Twins hitters strike out 10.2 times per game, the most in baseball.

The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Minnesota's pitching staff paces MLB.

Minnesota has the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).

Twins pitchers combine for the No. 4 WHIP in the majors (1.202).

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher

The Twins are sending Bailey Ober (8-6) to make his 26th start of the season. He is 8-6 with a 3.53 ERA and 137 strikeouts in 137 2/3 innings pitched.

His last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when the right-hander threw five scoreless innings while giving up two hits.

Ober has 11 quality starts under his belt this season.

Ober will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight start. He's averaging 5.5 innings per outing.

In four of his 25 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Twins Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Twins Starter Opponent Starter 9/26/2023 Athletics W 11-3 Home Bailey Ober Paul Blackburn 9/27/2023 Athletics W 6-4 Home Pablo Lopez Joey Estes 9/28/2023 Athletics L 2-1 Home Sonny Gray Luis Medina 9/29/2023 Rockies W 7-6 Away Joe Ryan Ty Blach 9/30/2023 Rockies W 14-6 Away Emilio Pagán Matt Koch 10/1/2023 Rockies - Away Bailey Ober Chase Anderson

