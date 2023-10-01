As they try for the series sweep, Max Kepler and the Minnesota Twins (87-74) will clash with the Colorado Rockies (58-103) at Coors Field on Sunday, October 1. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM ET.

Oddsmakers list the Twins as -160 moneyline favorites, while giving the underdog Rockies +135 moneyline odds. A 12-run over/under has been set in the contest.

Twins vs. Rockies Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Probable Pitchers: Bailey Ober - MIN (8-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Chase Anderson - COL (1-6, 5.42 ERA)

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available on multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Rockies Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -160 +135 - 12 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Discover More About This Game

Twins vs. Rockies Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have won 67, or 60.9%, of the 110 games they've played as favorites this season.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -160 or shorter, the Twins have a 29-22 record (winning 56.9% of their games).

The implied probability of a win from Minnesota, based on the moneyline, is 61.5%.

The Twins were the moneyline favorite for nine of their last 10 games, and they finished 7-2 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups (all had set totals), Minnesota combined with its opponents to hit the over on the total six times.

The Rockies have won in 53, or 36.6%, of the 145 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, the Rockies have won 36 of 110 games when listed as at least +135 or worse on the moneyline.

The Rockies have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Colorado and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Twins vs. Rockies Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Jorge Polanco 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+130) Alex Kirilloff 1.5 (+185) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+140) Matt Wallner 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+125) Max Kepler 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+300) 0.5 (+110) Kyle Farmer 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+140)

Twins Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL Central Rank Win World Series +1800 8th 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.