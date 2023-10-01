Trevor Larnach takes a two-game homer streak into the Minnesota Twins' (87-74) game against the Colorado Rockies (58-103) whose Elehuris Montero has homered in three straight. It starts at 3:10 PM ET on Sunday, at Coors Field.

The Twins will give the nod to Bailey Ober (8-6, 3.53 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 9 on the season, and the Rockies will counter with Chase Anderson (1-6, 5.42 ERA).

Bet Now: Get the latest odds for this matchup and pitcher props on BetMGM. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Twins vs. Rockies Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, October 1, 2023

Sunday, October 1, 2023 Time: 3:10 PM ET

3:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado Venue: Coors Field

Coors Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Ober - MIN (8-6, 3.53 ERA) vs Anderson - COL (1-6, 5.42 ERA)

Watch live MLB games on all your devices! Sign up now for a free trial to Fubo!

Read More About This Game

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bailey Ober

The Twins will hand the ball to Ober (8-6) for his 26th start of the season.

The right-hander did not allow a run in five innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Oakland Athletics.

The 28-year-old has pitched in 25 games this season with a 3.53 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .238.

He has 11 quality starts in 25 chances this season.

Ober will look to finish five or more innings for the fourth start in a row.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Try FanDuel Fantasy today with our link and make your perfect team!

Rockies Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Chase Anderson

Anderson (1-6) takes the mound first for the Rockies in his 18th start of the season. He has a 5.42 ERA in 86 1/3 innings pitched, with 64 strikeouts.

His most recent time out was on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when the righty went five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.

In 19 games this season, the 35-year-old has a 5.42 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .274 to opposing hitters.

Anderson is trying to collect his fifth quality start of the year in this game.

Anderson will try to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 4.5 frames per outing.

He has had five appearances this season that he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.