The struggling Minnesota Vikings (0-3) take a three-game losing streak into a matchup with the Carolina Panthers (0-3), who have dropped their last three contests, on Sunday, October 1, 2023 at Bank of America Stadium. The Vikings are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 4.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 46.5 points.

Vikings vs. Panthers Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

The Vikings have trailed after the first quarter in all three games this season.

Minnesota's offense is averaging zero points in the first quarter this season. On defense, it is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the first quarter.

The Panthers have been tied after the first quarter in all three games this year.

2nd Quarter

Looking at scoring in the second quarter, the Vikings have won the second quarter in two games and have been outscored in the second quarter in one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging nine points in the second quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is surrendering eight points on average in the second quarter.

So far this season, the Panthers have won the second quarter in one game, lost the second quarter in one game, and they've tied in the second quarter in one game.

3rd Quarter

The Vikings have been outscored in the third quarter in two games this season, and they've tied in the third quarter in one game.

On offense, Minnesota is averaging 4.7 points in the third quarter (14th-ranked) this year. It is surrendering 9.3 points on average in the third quarter (30th-ranked) on defense.

Out of three games this year, the Panthers have lost the third quarter two times and been knotted up one time.

4th Quarter

The Vikings have outscored their opponent in the fourth quarter in two games this season, and they've been knotted up in that quarter in one game.

Minnesota's offense is averaging 9.3 points in the fourth quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 5.7 points on average in that quarter.

After three games this year, the Panthers have lost the fourth quarter two times and won one time.

Vikings vs. Panthers Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In three games this season, the Vikings have trailed after the first half two times (0-2 in those games) and been tied one time (0-1).

The Panthers have had the lead one time, have been losing one time, and have been tied one time at the completion of the first half this season.

2nd Half

Looking at second-half scoring, the Vikings have lost the second half in one game, going 0-1 in those contests, and have been knotted up in two games (0-2).

Minnesota's offense is averaging 14 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 15 points on average in the second half.

In the Panthers' three games this season, they have lost the second half two times (0-2 in those games) and tied one time (0-1).

