Alex Kirilloff vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Kirilloff (.600 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three home runs) and the Minnesota Twins face the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Kevin Gausman. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will meet to begin the AL Wild Card Series.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-3 with an RBI) in his last appearance against the Rockies.
Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Kirilloff? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Discover More About This Game
Alex Kirilloff At The Plate
- Kirilloff is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.
- Kirilloff has gotten at least one hit in 62.1% of his games this year (54 of 87), with at least two hits 19 times (21.8%).
- He has hit a long ball in 11.5% of his games this season, and 3.4% of his chances at the plate.
- Kirilloff has had an RBI in 26 games this year (29.9%), including 10 multi-RBI outings (11.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 28 games this season (32.2%), including multiple runs in four games.
Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|42
|.234
|AVG
|.306
|.318
|OBP
|.377
|.416
|SLG
|.472
|13
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|20
|37/16
|K/BB
|43/12
|1
|SB
|0
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks fourth across all league pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 185 2/3 innings pitched, with 237 strikeouts.
- In his last time out on Tuesday, the righty went seven scoreless innings against the New York Yankees while surrendering three hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.16), 19th in WHIP (1.178), and third in K/9 (11.5).
