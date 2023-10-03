The Minnesota Twins meet the Toronto Blue Jays in the opening game of the AL Wild Card Series at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET.

The Twins will give the ball to Pablo Lopez (11-8, 3.71 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 12 on the season, and the Blue Jays will turn to Kevin Gausman (12-9, 3.16 ERA).

Twins vs. Blue Jays Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, October 3, 2023

Tuesday, October 3, 2023 Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET TV: ESPN

ESPN Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Lopez - MIN (11-8, 3.71 ERA) vs Gausman - TOR (12-9, 3.16 ERA)

Twins Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Pablo Lopez

The Twins will send Lopez (11-8) to the mound for his 33rd start this season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Wednesday, when he threw 4 1/3 innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up three earned runs while allowing five hits.

The 27-year-old has pitched to a 3.71 ERA this season with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.2 walks per nine across 32 games.

In 32 starts this season, he's earned 20 quality starts.

In 32 starts this season, Lopez has lasted five or more innings 29 times, with an average of 6.1 innings per appearance.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished six without allowing an earned run.

Pablo Lopez vs. Blue Jays

The Blue Jays rank 14th in MLB with 746 runs scored this season. They have a .256 batting average this campaign with 188 home runs (16th in the league).

The right-hander has allowed the Blue Jays to go 5-for-21 with a triple, two home runs and four RBI in 5 2/3 innings this season.

Blue Jays Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Kevin Gausman

Gausman (12-9) gets the starting nod for the Blue Jays in his 32nd start of the season. He's put together a 3.16 ERA in 185 2/3 innings pitched, with 237 strikeouts.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, the righty went seven scoreless innings while surrendering three hits.

The 32-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings in 31 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.

Gausman is looking for his third straight quality start.

Gausman will aim to go five or more innings for his third straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He is trying to make his third straight outing with no earned runs surrendered.

The 32-year-old's 3.16 ERA ranks sixth, 1.178 WHIP ranks 19th, and 11.5 K/9 ranks third among qualifying pitchers this season.

Kevin Gausman vs. Twins

The opposing Twins offense has the seventh-ranked slugging percentage (.427) and ranks third in home runs hit (233) in all of MLB. They have a collective .243 batting average, and are 19th in the league with 1332 total hits and 10th in MLB play scoring 778 runs.

Gausman has thrown 10 innings, giving up seven earned runs on 11 hits while striking out 12 against the Twins this season.

