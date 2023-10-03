Willi Castro vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 1
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 1:24 AM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
The Minnesota Twins, including Willi Castro (.324 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Kevin Gausman and the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:38 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 1 of the AL Wild Card Series..
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Rockies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Willi Castro Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 3, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: Kevin Gausman
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Willi Castro? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Willi Castro At The Plate
- Castro is hitting .257 with 18 doubles, five triples, nine home runs and 34 walks.
- Castro enters this game on a five-game hitting streak. In his last games, he's hitting .375.
- Castro has had a hit in 66 of 112 games this season (58.9%), including multiple hits 23 times (20.5%).
- He has hit a long ball in 7.1% of his games this year, and 2.2% of his chances at the plate.
- Castro has picked up an RBI in 24.1% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 5.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 47 games this year, with multiple runs nine times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Willi Castro Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|51
|GP
|61
|.260
|AVG
|.255
|.351
|OBP
|.330
|.480
|SLG
|.361
|19
|XBH
|13
|5
|HR
|4
|18
|RBI
|16
|41/17
|K/BB
|58/17
|15
|SB
|16
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks second in the league.
- The Blue Jays' 3.82 team ERA ranks fourth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs allowed (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gausman (12-9 with a 3.16 ERA and 237 strikeouts in 185 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Blue Jays, his 32nd of the season.
- The righty's last appearance came on Tuesday against the New York Yankees, when he tossed seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (3.16), 19th in WHIP (1.178), and third in K/9 (11.5) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.