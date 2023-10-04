Alex Kirilloff -- with a slugging percentage of .519 in his past 10 games, including two home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on October 4 at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins are holding a 1-0 series lead heading into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-1) against the Blue Jays.

Alex Kirilloff Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Alex Kirilloff At The Plate

Kirilloff is hitting .270 with 14 doubles, a triple, 11 home runs and 28 walks.

Kirilloff has gotten a hit in 54 of 88 games this season (61.4%), including 19 multi-hit games (21.6%).

In 11.4% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Kirilloff has driven in a run in 26 games this season (29.5%), including 10 games with more than one RBI (11.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 28 times this year (31.8%), including four games with multiple runs (4.5%).

Alex Kirilloff Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 42 .234 AVG .306 .318 OBP .377 .416 SLG .472 13 XBH 13 6 HR 5 21 RBI 20 37/16 K/BB 43/12 1 SB 0

