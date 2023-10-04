On Wednesday, Michael A. Taylor (hitting .129 in his past 10 games) and the Minnesota Twins play the Toronto Blue Jays, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Berrios. First pitch is at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins are holding a 1-0 series lead entering into Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Michael A. Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

4:38 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

José Berríos TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Michael A. Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Michael A. Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is hitting .217 with 14 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs and 26 walks.

Taylor has had a hit in 62 of 120 games this year (51.7%), including multiple hits 15 times (12.5%).

He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (15.8%), leaving the park in 5.4% of his plate appearances.

Taylor has driven in a run in 33 games this year (27.5%), including 15 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 31.7% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (5.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Michael A. Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 56 .232 AVG .200 .281 OBP .269 .468 SLG .406 19 XBH 17 13 HR 8 30 RBI 22 71/12 K/BB 59/14 7 SB 2

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings