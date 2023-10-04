Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .829 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on October 4 at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins are holding a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.

In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023

Game Time: 4:38 PM ET

Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos

TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Lewis has seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .309.

Lewis will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with three homers over the course of his last games.

Lewis has gotten a hit in 43 of 59 games this season (72.9%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (25.4%).

Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (27.1%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.

Lewis has picked up an RBI in 44.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.

In 50.8% of his games this year (30 of 59), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.

Home Away 31 GP 27 .250 AVG .371 .317 OBP .431 .491 SLG .610 13 XBH 9 7 HR 8 22 RBI 30 30/10 K/BB 25/10 3 SB 3

