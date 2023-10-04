Royce Lewis vs. Blue Jays Preview, Player Prop Bets - Wild Card Series Game 2
Published: Oct. 4, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Royce Lewis -- with a slugging percentage of .829 in his past 10 games, including six home runs -- will be in action for the Minnesota Twins versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Jose Berrios on the mound, on October 4 at 4:38 PM ET. The Twins are holding a 1-0 series lead ahead of Game 2 of the AL Wild Card Series.
In his most recent game, he smacked two homers in his most recent game (going 2-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Royce Lewis Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 4, 2023
- Game Time: 4:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Blue Jays Starter: José Berríos
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Royce Lewis? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Royce Lewis At The Plate
- Lewis has seven doubles, 15 home runs and 20 walks while batting .309.
- Lewis will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .444 with three homers over the course of his last games.
- Lewis has gotten a hit in 43 of 59 games this season (72.9%), with at least two hits on 15 occasions (25.4%).
- Looking at the 59 games he has played this season, he's hit a long ball in 16 of them (27.1%), and in 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Lewis has picked up an RBI in 44.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 22% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in eight contests.
- In 50.8% of his games this year (30 of 59), he has scored, and in eight of those games (13.6%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Royce Lewis Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|31
|GP
|27
|.250
|AVG
|.371
|.317
|OBP
|.431
|.491
|SLG
|.610
|13
|XBH
|9
|7
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|30
|30/10
|K/BB
|25/10
|3
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is second in the league with a collective 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have the fourth-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.82).
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 18th in baseball in home runs surrendered (198 total, 1.2 per game).
- Berrios makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 33rd of the season. He is 11-12 with a 3.65 ERA and 184 strikeouts in 189 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Wednesday against the New York Yankees, when he went six innings, allowing four earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 29-year-old ranks 21st in ERA (3.65), 21st in WHIP (1.186), and 28th in K/9 (8.7) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.