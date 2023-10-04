Wednesday's game at Target Field has the Minnesota Twins (87-75) matching up with the Toronto Blue Jays (89-73) at 4:38 PM ET (on October 4). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-3 victory for the Twins, so expect a competitive matchup.

The probable pitchers are Sonny Gray (8-8) for the Twins and Jose Berrios (11-12) for the Blue Jays.

Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: ESPN

ESPN

Twins vs. Blue Jays Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Twins 5, Blue Jays 4.

Total Prediction for Twins vs. Blue Jays

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Twins Performance Insights

The Twins have played as the favorite in 10 of their past 10 games and won seven of those contests.

In its last 10 games with a total, Minnesota and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Twins' last 10 games.

The Twins have been favorites in 112 games this season and won 68 (60.7%) of those contests.

Minnesota has a record of 40-33, a 54.8% win rate, when favored by -140 or more by oddsmakers this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Twins, based on the moneyline, is 58.3%.

Minnesota has scored the 10th-most runs in the majors this season with 778.

The Twins have the fifth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.87).

Twins Schedule